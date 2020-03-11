Albuquerque police investigate shooting near UNM | KOB 4
Albuquerque police investigate shooting near UNM

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 11, 2020 01:41 PM
Created: March 11, 2020 12:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting near University and Central. One victim was shot and transported to the nearby hospital for surgery. 

Police advise that people avoid the area. They are searching for suspects involved in the incident. 

A LoboAlert was sent out that said the suspects were "3 black males." All of the suspects left on foot – two went west on Gold and one suspect went east on Gold. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates. 


