Albuquerque police investigate 2 deaths

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 29, 2021 05:07 PM
Created: January 29, 2021 01:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating two suspicious deaths.
Police said officers were first called to the Courtyard by Marriott Albuquerque Airport hotel around 9 a.m. Friday morning, where a woman was reportedly dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene once the death was deemed suspicious. Police initially reported the incident as a stabbing, but later clarified that they are investigating a cause of death.
Officers were later called to a stabbing Friday afternoon at a hotel in the area of Hotel Circle NE, near I-40 and Eubank. Police said they found one victim wounded. The victim was taken to the hospital but died from their injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company