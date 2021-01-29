Albuquerque police investigate 2 deaths | KOB 4
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating two suspicious deaths.

Police said officers were first called to the Courtyard by Marriott Albuquerque Airport hotel around 9 a.m. Friday morning, where a woman was reportedly dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene once the death was deemed suspicious. Police initially reported the incident as a stabbing, but later clarified that they are investigating a cause of death. 

Officers were later called to a stabbing Friday afternoon at a hotel in the area of Hotel Circle NE, near I-40 and Eubank. Police said they found one victim wounded. The victim was taken to the hospital but died from their injuries. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


