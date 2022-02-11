Albuquerque police investigate unattended death

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 11, 2022 10:51 PM
Created: February 11, 2022 08:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after a person was found dead inside an apartment Friday evening.
Police said they were called to an apartment complex on Central near 11th Street.
Homicide detectives will be conducting a precautionary investigation because it is an unattended death.
