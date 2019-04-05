Albuquerque police investigating death of 5-year-old girl
April 05, 2019 12:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the death of a five-year-old girl.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to a 911 call around 1 a.m. about a child in cardiac arrest.
Upon responding to the 1400 block of Amherst SE, AFR administered medical treatment before the girl was taken to a local hospital where she died.
Rescue crews contacted APD after identifying what they believed were additional concerns.
Hospital staff eventually revealed that the girl suffered physical trauma, according to Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier.
Multiple people are being interviewed, including the child's father.
APD said a criminal complaint should provide more information about the incident. Police expect for the complaint to be released in the coming hours.
