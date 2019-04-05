Albuquerque police investigating death of 5-year-old girl | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque police investigating death of 5-year-old girl

Albuquerque police investigating death of 5-year-old girl

Joshua Panas
April 05, 2019 12:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the death of a five-year-old girl.

Advertisement

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to a 911 call around 1 a.m. about a child in cardiac arrest.

Upon responding to the 1400 block of Amherst SE, AFR administered medical treatment before the girl was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Rescue crews contacted APD after identifying what they believed were additional concerns.

Hospital staff eventually revealed that the girl suffered physical trauma, according to Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier.

Multiple people are being interviewed, including the child's father.

APD said a criminal complaint should provide more information about the incident. Police expect for the complaint to be released in the coming hours.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: April 05, 2019 12:04 PM
Created: April 05, 2019 11:50 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police investigating death of 5-year-old girl
Albuquerque police investigating death of 5-year-old girl
BSCO investigates suspicious death in South Valley
BSCO investigates suspicious death in South Valley
Ex-spy Valerie Plame eyes run for Congress in NM
Ex-spy Valerie Plame eyes run for Congress in NM
Report: Verizon announces layoffs in Albuquerque
Report: Verizon announces layoffs in Albuquerque
New Mexico scraps A-F school rating system
New Mexico scraps A-F school rating system
Advertisement




Albuquerque police investigating death of 5-year-old girl
Albuquerque police investigating death of 5-year-old girl
Report: Verizon announces layoffs in Albuquerque
Report: Verizon announces layoffs in Albuquerque
Governor announces new leadership within New Mexico State Police Dept.
Governor announces new leadership within New Mexico State Police Dept.
Ex-spy Valerie Plame eyes run for Congress in NM
Ex-spy Valerie Plame eyes run for Congress in NM
BSCO investigates suspicious death in South Valley
BSCO investigates suspicious death in South Valley