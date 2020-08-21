Albuquerque police investigating fifth homicide this week | KOB 4
Albuquerque police investigating fifth homicide this week

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 21, 2020 08:43 AM
Created: August 21, 2020 07:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is launching their fifth homicide call-out this week. Police were on scene of a deadly shooting early Friday morning.

APD said officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation near the intersection of Buena Ventura and Shirley shortly before 2 a.m.

Police said officers found a man in the middle of Buena Ventura who had been shot in the head. He appeared to have been riding a bicycle eastbound on the street. 

According to police, there were reports of several gunshots in the area and a vehicle immediately fleeing the scene afterward. 

Information is limited at this time. 

There were three homicides within 24 hours last Friday. Albuquerque police also launched a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting Tuesday night on the West Side. 


