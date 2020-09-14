Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 14, 2020 08:00 AM
Created: September 14, 2020 06:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has launched another homicide investigation.
APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said an individual was taken to Lovelace Hospital shortly before midnight and was later declared dead.
Gallegos said the victim had multiple injuries but did not say what kind of injuries. Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
