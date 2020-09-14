Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide | KOB 4
Advertisement

Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide

Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 14, 2020 08:00 AM
Created: September 14, 2020 06:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has launched another homicide investigation. 

APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said an individual was taken to Lovelace Hospital shortly before midnight and was later declared dead. 

Advertisement

Gallegos said the victim had multiple injuries but did not say what kind of injuries. Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police ask for public's help to locate group of five siblings
Selma Craig-Bell, 10 months; Trinity Bell-Craig, 3 years; Tanylah Craig-Bell, 4 years; Ataliah Bell, 6 years
Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide
Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide
Growing number of dead birds in southern New Mexico raise alarm for wildlife experts
Growing number of dead birds in southern New Mexico raise alarm for wildlife experts
Hundreds gather in Belen to protest governor's restrictions on churches
Hundreds gather in Belen to protest governor's restrictions on churches
Facing backlog of police misconduct cases, AG calls state agency’s process ‘absolute train wreck’
Facing backlog of police misconduct cases, AG calls state agency’s process ‘absolute train wreck’
Advertisement


Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide
Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide
Police ask for public's help to locate group of five siblings
Selma Craig-Bell, 10 months; Trinity Bell-Craig, 3 years; Tanylah Craig-Bell, 4 years; Ataliah Bell, 6 years
Navajo Nation reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths
Hundreds gather in Belen to protest governor's restrictions on churches
Hundreds gather in Belen to protest governor's restrictions on churches
Rio Rancho elementary students to return for in-person learning
Rio Rancho elementary students to return for in-person learning