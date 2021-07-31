Albuquerque police investigating second homicide in under 24 hours | KOB 4
Albuquerque police investigating second homicide in under 24 hours

Jamesha Begay
Updated: July 31, 2021 07:39 PM
Created: July 31, 2021 07:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide at 6021 Anderson Avenue in southeast Albuquerque.

Police were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. to an incident at an apartment complex where they located one deceased individual. 

Albuquerque police were also called to another homicide early Saturday morning, making this the second homicide in under 24 hours.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.


