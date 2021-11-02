Albuquerque police launch second homicide investigation Tuesday

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 02, 2021 05:27 PM
Created: November 02, 2021 02:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a shooting death in a neighborhood north of Phil Chacon Park in southeast Albuquerque.
Police said one individual was found dead upon arrival.
APD has not released any additional information at this time.
This is the second homicide investigation launched Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning, officers were called to a parking lot in southwest Albuquerque after a cleanup employee found a body.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company