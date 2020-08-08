Albuquerque police investigating shooting death

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 08, 2020 05:44 PM
Created: August 08, 2020 02:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police are trying to figure out what led to a man's death in northeast Albuquerque Saturday.
A woman called police to notify them that her boyfriend had been shot near I-40 and Juan Tabo at Sandia Vista Park.
When police arrived, officers said the man was not conscious or breathing. Life-saving measures were performed but the man was pronounced dead.
Police found a gun in the man's vehicle.
Witnesses also said they heard multiple gunshots.
Police said several people are being interviewed as they conduct an investigation.
A suspect has not been identified at this time.
