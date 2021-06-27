Police say infant's death no longer considered suspicious | KOB 4

Police say infant's death no longer considered suspicious

Joshua Panas
Updated: June 27, 2021 11:58 AM
Created: June 27, 2021 09:53 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An infant's death is no longer being considered suspicious, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Police were called to the Roadway Inn on Central near Tramway Sunday morning in reference to a child who was not breathing and not conscious. 

The child was declared dead shortly thereafter. 

Police said the Office of the Medical Investigator determined the death is not considered suspicious. However, detectives will continue to investigate. 


