Albuquerque police launch third homicide investigation in less than 12 hours

About an hour later, at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, another homicide callout was initiated. Police said a caller told dispatch that someone was being beaten and had been shot at 129 Pennsylvania St. NE. When officers arrived on scene they provided first aid to a male victim, but he did not survive his injuries.

Then, shortly after 3 a.m. Monday morning, police said a body was found in a room at the Motel 6 on Iliff, near Coors. Due to evidence reportedly found at the scene, the Albuquerque Police Department initiated another homicide callout.