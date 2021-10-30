Albuquerque police: Party gunfire wounds multiple people | KOB 4
Albuquerque police: Party gunfire wounds multiple people

The Associated Press
Updated: October 30, 2021 06:06 PM
Created: October 30, 2021 06:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say at least several people were shot and wounded by gunfire during what was described as a large house party early Saturday morning.

A Police Department statement said “multiple subjects” were shot and taken to a hospital but that none of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening.

The statement also said several occupied residences were struck by gunfire but said no injuries were reported involving people in those residences.

No identities were released and no immediate arrest was reported.


