Albuquerque police release lapel video from day mother, daughter were found dead

July 18, 2019 05:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department released lapel video from the day a mother and daughter were found dead in southeast Albuquerque home.

Police say Jesus Cartagena killed his ex-girlfriend Shanta Hanish and her mother Laura in June.

Officers were doing a welfare check at the home because Laura did not show up for work.

In the video, officers can be seen with their guns drawn, moving from room to room.

They eventually discovered the bodies.

Cartagena is charged with the pair’s murders.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

