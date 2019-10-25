Albuquerque police release picture of homicide suspect's vehicle
KOB Web Staff
October 25, 2019 04:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public's help in finding the person who shot and killed Nathan Jay Salcido.
The department released a picture of the suspect's vehicle Friday afternoon.
Salcido was shot on Wednesday at 5505 Acoma SE.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 242-COPS.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Created: October 25, 2019 04:55 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved