Albuquerque police release picture of homicide suspect's vehicle | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque police release picture of homicide suspect's vehicle

Albuquerque police release picture of homicide suspect's vehicle

KOB Web Staff
October 25, 2019 04:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public's help in finding the person who shot and killed Nathan Jay Salcido. 

Advertisement

The department released a picture of the suspect's vehicle Friday afternoon. 

Salcido was shot on Wednesday at 5505 Acoma SE. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 242-COPS.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: October 25, 2019 04:55 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man implicated in death of Victoria Martens wants out of jail
Man implicated in death of Victoria Martens wants out of jail
Driver who killed 12-year-old girl sentenced to 45 days in jail
Driver who killed 12-year-old girl sentenced to 45 days in jail
Albuquerque Fire Rescue creates 6-floor haunted house
Albuquerque Fire Rescue creates 6-floor haunted house
Video of man spanking dog sparks debate
Video of man spanking dog sparks debate
Auditor probes travel expenses of Cowboys for Trump founder
Auditor probes travel expenses of Cowboys for Trump founder
Advertisement



Police surround area near NE Albuquerque, officer shot
Police surround area near NE Albuquerque, officer shot
Officials figure out next move after severing ties with New Mexico Bowl sponsor
Officials figure out next move after severing ties with New Mexico Bowl sponsor
City of Albuquerque wants BioPark train lawsuit dismissed
City of Albuquerque wants BioPark train lawsuit dismissed
Albuquerque police release picture of homicide suspect's vehicle
Albuquerque police release picture of homicide suspect's vehicle
Man implicated in death of Victoria Martens wants out of jail
Man implicated in death of Victoria Martens wants out of jail