Albuquerque police say final goodbye to retired bomb dog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department said their final goodbyes to Elly – also known as Elly May, Elly Belly, Smelly Elly, and Elly Bee – who died Tuesday.

Elly was the Explosive Detector Canine for the department. She had gotten started with the APD bomb squad in 2007 with bomb technician James Williamson as her partner.