Albuquerque police say final goodbye to retired bomb dog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department said their final goodbyes to Elly – also known as Elly May, Elly Belly, Smelly Elly, and Elly Bee – who died Tuesday.
Elly was the Explosive Detector Canine for the department. She had gotten started with the APD bomb squad in 2007 with bomb technician James Williamson as her partner.
Elly worked many cases, including the Las Cruces church bombings in 2015. She even conducted bomb sweeps for late Sen. John McCain, former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and former President Barack Obama.
Police said Elly was assigned as bomb technician Mike Oates' "training officer" in 2015, where she taught him how to be a bomb dog handler. She retired at the end of 2015, but remained a part of the APD family. Elly found her forever home with Oates' sister, crime scene specialist Sarah Oates.
#APD Says Goodbye to Retired Bomb Dog Elly as she peacefully passed away on Tuesday.— Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) January 10, 2020
Elly began her career with the APD in 2007 on Bomb Squad. We will forever be grateful for her years of service to APD & the citizens, and for her companionship.
We will miss you Elly! pic.twitter.com/djUjSAD051
