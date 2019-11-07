Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man | KOB 4
Advertisement

Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man

Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 07, 2019 12:04 PM
Created: November 07, 2019 12:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking the public's help to find 41-year-old Adrian Valles.

Valles was last seen by his family on Oct. 2. He left for work and never returned to his residence, where he was staying with his child and his mother. All of his personal belongings were left at the house, except for what he needed at work. 

Advertisement

Valles' family has repeatedly tried to contact him, but have not gotten a response. He has not been found at any local hospitals or at the Office of the Medical Investigator. 

Valles was last seen wearing khaki pants, a dark hoodie, tennis shoes and carrying a backpack. He has a Hawaiian tattoo on his neck and a full sleeve tattoo on one of his arms. 

If anyone has information, contact police at (505) 242-COPS. 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Legal expert not surprised Fabian Gonzales is allowed out of jail
Legal expert not surprised Fabian Gonzales is allowed out of jail
Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man
Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man
Fired APD officer pleads no contest to battery charge
Fired APD officer pleads no contest to battery charge
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Rio Rancho
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Rio Rancho
Suspect in Victoria Martens case could be released from jail
Suspect in Victoria Martens case could be released from jail
Advertisement


Fired APD officer pleads no contest to battery charge
Fired APD officer pleads no contest to battery charge
Legal expert not surprised Fabian Gonzales is allowed out of jail
Legal expert not surprised Fabian Gonzales is allowed out of jail
Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man
Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Rio Rancho
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Rio Rancho
NMSP sergeant rescues three people from building fire
NMSP sergeant rescues three people from building fire