Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 07, 2019 12:04 PM
Created: November 07, 2019 12:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking the public's help to find 41-year-old Adrian Valles.
Valles was last seen by his family on Oct. 2. He left for work and never returned to his residence, where he was staying with his child and his mother. All of his personal belongings were left at the house, except for what he needed at work.
Valles' family has repeatedly tried to contact him, but have not gotten a response. He has not been found at any local hospitals or at the Office of the Medical Investigator.
Valles was last seen wearing khaki pants, a dark hoodie, tennis shoes and carrying a backpack. He has a Hawaiian tattoo on his neck and a full sleeve tattoo on one of his arms.
If anyone has information, contact police at (505) 242-COPS.
