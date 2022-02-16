Albuquerque police search for massage spa homicide suspect

Brianna Wilson
February 16, 2022
Created: February 16, 2022 05:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are searching for a man suspected of a homicide at a massage spa Tuesday night.
Albuquerque police confirmed it was the second death at a massage business in just three weeks. It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, at the Canna Spa near Coors and Fortuna.
Officers said they were responding to a possible robbery, but what they found was much worse.
"I got an update that there was an individual found deceased," said Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina.
Officials said they are noticing a dangerous pattern. Tuesday night’s homicide follows the fatal shooting of Sihui Fang at Wonderful Massage in January.
"It shouldn't be the same offenders because we do have those other individuals in custody, but it's obvious – it's possible that people are preying upon a certain group," Chief Medina said.
By KOB 4's count, this marks the 13th homicide investigation for Albuquerque police this year.
Anyone with information is asked to call Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers.
