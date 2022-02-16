Albuquerque police search for massage spa homicide suspect

Officials said they are noticing a dangerous pattern. Tuesday night’s homicide follows the fatal shooting of Sihui Fang at Wonderful Massage in January.

"It shouldn't be the same offenders because we do have those other individuals in custody, but it's obvious – it's possible that people are preying upon a certain group," Chief Medina said.

By KOB 4's count, this marks the 13th homicide investigation for Albuquerque police this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers.