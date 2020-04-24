Albuquerque police search for missing sisters

Photo: APD|
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 24, 2020 12:28 PM
Created: April 24, 2020 12:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 11-year-old Angelina Vigil and her 9-year-old sister Isabella Vigil.
Police say the sisters packed up their clothes and left their foster home in southwest Albuquerque at 6 p.m. Thursday. The girls had lived at this foster home on Laura Court SE with their foster mother, Doris Nunez, for about three years. They left because they did not want to go out of state with an aunt who is going to adopt them.
Police say the Vigil sisters have been in contact with their mother, Crystal Griego, who no longer has custodial rights to the girls. The girls are currently under CYFD custody. Officers interviewed Griego immediately but did not find the girls.
Authorities say the girls have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as runaways and are considered endangered. If found, call the Missing Persons Unit at (505) 924-6094.
