Albuquerque police search for missing sisters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 11-year-old Angelina Vigil and her 9-year-old sister Isabella Vigil.

Police say the sisters packed up their clothes and left their foster home in southwest Albuquerque at 6 p.m. Thursday. The girls had lived at this foster home on Laura Court SE with their foster mother, Doris Nunez, for about three years. They left because they did not want to go out of state with an aunt who is going to adopt them.