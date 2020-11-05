Albuquerque police search for three missing siblings

Photo: APD|
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 05, 2020 08:12 AM
Created: November 05, 2020 07:54 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's Missing Person unit is asking for the public's help to find three missing siblings.
According to police, 16-year-old Lacy Clark, 9-year-old Alena Cordova and 1-year-old Amiliano Cordova were reported missing after leaving their northwest Albuquerque family residence around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said Lacy went by her mother's work to get money for food and told her mother that her siblings were with their grandmother. When her mother got home from work, she found a note from Lacy saying she was taking her siblings.
Police said Lacy may have left in a silver Chrysler 300 with an unknown license plate.
If you have any information about these children, call 242-COPS.
