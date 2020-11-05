Albuquerque police search for three missing siblings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's Missing Person unit is asking for the public's help to find three missing siblings.

According to police, 16-year-old Lacy Clark, 9-year-old Alena Cordova and 1-year-old Amiliano Cordova were reported missing after leaving their northwest Albuquerque family residence around 7 p.m. Wednesday.