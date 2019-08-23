Albuquerque police search for witnesses to officer-involved shooting
Christina Rodriguez
August 23, 2019 10:40 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for anyone who witnessed the officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon.
APD officers shot and killed a man at a bus stop near the Walmart on Eubank. The man was reportedly waving his gun at people in the area. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not said whether they found a weapon on the man. No officers were injured during the incident.
Witnesses should call (505) 242-COPS.
