Albuquerque police still working on list of top 15 offenders
Albuquerque police still working on list of top 15 offenders

Kai Porter
Updated: December 06, 2019 06:08 PM
Created: December 06, 2019 05:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is one step closer to identifying the top 15 most violent offenders in the city.

The city announced the Metro 15 operation last Tuesday. The goal is to identify the top 15 violent offenders, arrest them and then prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law so they don't wind up back on the streets.

APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos says the District Attorney's office gave the department a list of the first top 15 violent offenders in the metro on Friday.

"So we now have an initial list from the District Attorney," Gallegos said. "We're going to go over that now and develop our tactical plans to go and find these guys."

Mayor Tim Keller says the operation is part of his plan to attack violent crime from all sides.

The Metro 15 list will be constantly updated as arrests are made. But making the arrests is only part of the plan. The district attorney will focus on offenders with criminal histories that can be successfully prosecuted.

"Eventually we're going to start publicizing these names and we want the public's help to help identify them,” said Gallegos. “We're going to produce an app that people can download and if they have tips they can do it anonymously but we need that help from the public to let us know where they are."

APD says it will be releasing the first Metro 15 soon.


