Albuquerque police still working on list of top 15 offenders

Mayor Tim Keller says the operation is part of his plan to attack violent crime from all sides.

The Metro 15 list will be constantly updated as arrests are made. But making the arrests is only part of the plan. The district attorney will focus on offenders with criminal histories that can be successfully prosecuted.

"Eventually we're going to start publicizing these names and we want the public's help to help identify them,” said Gallegos. “We're going to produce an app that people can download and if they have tips they can do it anonymously but we need that help from the public to let us know where they are."

APD says it will be releasing the first Metro 15 soon.