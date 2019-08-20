Witness: Police officer shot man who was waving gun around | KOB 4
Witness: Police officer shot man who was waving gun around

Witness: Police officer shot man who was waving gun around

Megan Abundis
August 20, 2019 07:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A police officer shot a man who was driving erratically and waving a gun around, according to a witness. 

Jacob Brundige said the man was driving the wrong way on Lomas near San Mateo, hitting multiple cars before he got out of his vehicle.

The man then climbed on top of his vehicle, and started waving his gun around, according to Brundige.

"An officer drove up right away, pointing his gun at him, asking him to get off the car and put his gun down," Brundige said. "The guy continued to put his hands up in the air do stuff and the cop shot him."

Cell phone video provided to KOB 4 shows a person on top of a vehicle. Police said the man was taken to the hospital. They did not say whether he's expected to survive. 

Credits

Megan Abundis


Updated: August 20, 2019 07:03 PM
Created: August 20, 2019 05:11 PM

