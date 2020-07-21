Albuquerque police union president believes morale is at all-time low

Willoughby says the mayor has increased staffing. However, Willoughby warns that the department can't afford to lose any more officers.

"We're just devastated. We are literally devastated. We are not staffed appropriately for the amount of service that our community requires and we cannot afford to lose policemen," Willoughby said.

Despite calls to defund police and retrain officers, Willoughby says the city still needs law enforcement.

"The national conversation is not Albuquerque. We have our own community. We have our own problems," he said. "And we can always be better. But our community tells us, and they tell their elected officials they want more cops. And that needs to be a priority."

KOB 4 reached out to the City of Albuquerque for comment on the survey, but has not yet heard back.