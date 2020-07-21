Albuquerque police union president believes morale is at all-time low

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Morale within the Albuquerque Police Department is low, according to Shaun Willoughby, president of the Albuquerque Police Officers Association, which convened a survey.
"We're going to close the survey tonight. So we still have officers taking the survey but there's a lot of great information," Willoughby said. "We're going to be releasing later this week."
Willoughby said early results from the survey show officers feel that they aren't getting support from leaders or the community.
"Morale, I think, is at an all-time low, the sentiment in the public, you got a lot of officers that feel the lack of support from either Santa Fe or city council," Willoughby said. "And I think they're just frustrated."
Willoughby says the mayor has increased staffing. However, Willoughby warns that the department can't afford to lose any more officers.
"We're just devastated. We are literally devastated. We are not staffed appropriately for the amount of service that our community requires and we cannot afford to lose policemen," Willoughby said.
Despite calls to defund police and retrain officers, Willoughby says the city still needs law enforcement.
"The national conversation is not Albuquerque. We have our own community. We have our own problems," he said. "And we can always be better. But our community tells us, and they tell their elected officials they want more cops. And that needs to be a priority."
KOB 4 reached out to the City of Albuquerque for comment on the survey, but has not yet heard back.
