Albuquerque police weigh in on chile feud

Christina Rodriguez
October 16, 2019 03:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The chile feud between New Mexico and Colorado is heating up again. This time, the Albuquerque Police Department is getting involved. 

APD shared a new recruitment video to their Facebook page Wednesday that addresses the chile debate. 

Watch the video to see what happened when a man was caught with green chile from Pueblo, Colorado.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: October 16, 2019 03:14 PM
Created: October 16, 2019 10:47 AM

