Albuquerque Popeyes expects to sell out of popular chicken sandwich
Patrick Hayes
August 28, 2019 06:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A Popeyes restaurant in Albuquerque expects to sell out of its popular chicken sandwich in the coming days.
A customer of the San Mateo location was surprised that the restaurant had the sandwich when she drove up.
“I wasn't expecting them to have it,” Gloria Hernandez said. “I was going to get chicken tenders. I saw the people in front of me ordering them, so I took a chance."
One customer said the restaurant was out of the chicken sandwiches when he tried to buy one on Tuesday.
“Popeyes has been packed the last couple days,” Kris Buda said. “I came yesterday and they said they weren't going to have any until tomorrow, so here I am."
Popeyes tweeted that the sandwich has been sold out in many locations, but it will update customers when they will be in stock again.
Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019
Updated: August 28, 2019 06:44 PM
Created: August 28, 2019 04:40 PM
