Albuquerque post office to be renamed after letter carrier murdered on the job

Hernandez, an Army veteran, was delivering mail when police say he stepped in to protect Zamora's mother during a fight with her son.

“He clearly felt the need to try to save someone's life and in the process lost his,” said Haaland.

Haaland has introduced a bill to rename the Five Points Post Station as the “Jose Hernandez Post Office Building."

It will be the first post office in New Mexico to be congressionally renamed to honor a letter carrier.

“Our letter carriers shouldn't have to worry about their safety when they go to work,” said Haaland. “I felt it was important to take this step so that our community can remember Jose as a hero and we should all be reminded with the naming of this post office how important our letter carriers are to our communities.”

The new name will honor the life and legacy of a beloved 12-year-veteran of the postal service who lost his life on the job while trying to do the right thing.

“More than a year later we're still mourning the loss of Jose,” said Haaland.

Zamora was charged with murder in the case on the federal level.