Albuquerque post offices still dealing with rats
Joy Wang
May 28, 2019 06:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Union leaders at an Albuquerque post office said that what's happening at the post office and processing plant is a disaster waiting to happen.
Sinking floors, cracks in the walls, and rats are just a few of the concerns.
"It's just unbelievable the situation that we find ourselves in," said Daniel Diaz-Huerta with the American Postal Workers Union. "We had another incident at the main office about a month ago and last Thursday I was in the North Valley carrier annex speaking to an employee who found rodent feces."
There has also been a complaint received by OSHA fining the postal service more than $9,000 for the work conditions. However, a spokesman for the US Postal Service said an identical citation was withdrawn, and they're contesting the new one.
Diaz-Huerta said the New Mexico facilities are in terrible condition compared to the Phoenix offices.
Just a few months ago, the union shared videos of a bat infestation at their main post office.
Rod Spurgeon, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service, released the following statement:
"The statements being made about the structural integrity of our Albuquerque facilities are factually incorrect. Our facilities have been thoroughly inspected by certified, professional structural engineers and found to be safe. To date, no significant concerns have been found and we trust the assessment of the experts. Additional assessments by qualified engineers have been scheduled.
It is also important to note that the Albuquerque facilities are staffed with custodians and maintenance at the same level as every other facility in the country through carefully negotiated national collective bargaining agreements."
