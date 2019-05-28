Albuquerque post offices still dealing with rats

There has also been a complaint received by OSHA fining the postal service more than $9,000 for the work conditions. However, a spokesman for the US Postal Service said an identical citation was withdrawn, and they're contesting the new one.

Diaz-Huerta said the New Mexico facilities are in terrible condition compared to the Phoenix offices.

Just a few months ago, the union shared videos of a bat infestation at their main post office.

Rod Spurgeon, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service, released the following statement:

"The statements being made about the structural integrity of our Albuquerque facilities are factually incorrect. Our facilities have been thoroughly inspected by certified, professional structural engineers and found to be safe. To date, no significant concerns have been found and we trust the assessment of the experts. Additional assessments by qualified engineers have been scheduled.

We are proud of our postal maintenance and custodial staff. They have a big job to do with thousands of customers, millions of pieces of mail, and hundreds of employees passing through our facilities. We continue to stand behind our employees as they work to clean and maintain our buildings. The safety of our customers and employees remains our greatest priority.

It is also important to note that the Albuquerque facilities are staffed with custodians and maintenance at the same level as every other facility in the country through carefully negotiated national collective bargaining agreements."