Albuquerque powerlifter to compete in national competition

“I started weight lifting to add some strength and the pain started going away,” said Espindola.

For the last three and a half years simple strength training has turned into a full time sport. Espindola is a powerlifter part of a team for the National Athlete Strength Association.

“I’m number two in the nation of all women, all ages, all weight classes, for push pull which is deadlift and bench press,” said Espindola.

This weekend she's one of twelve – three women and nine men ranging from 20 years old to over 60 – who will represent New Mexico in a state versus state competition.

Which state is the strongest? That's to be seen, but it would be tough to find a more powerful message than Espindola’s.

“For me, it’s just supporting people, letting people know, you can do this and here's my story,” she said. “If I can do it, so can you.”

Espindola is asking for some help to get her to that competition. She's really looking for some sponsors who might be willing to stick with her during this journey.