Albuquerque prepares to host 2019 National Senior Games | KOB 4
Albuquerque prepares to host 2019 National Senior Games

Patrick Hayes
June 10, 2019 06:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thousands of people will descend on Albuquerque for the 2019 National Senior Games.

"We're having about 14,000 athletes coming into town, 25,000 visiting overall and what's really exceptional is about 1,500 of those athletes are New Mexicans," Alicia Manzano, spokesperson for the City of Albuquerque.

Manzano said the event will provide the city with an opportunity to show off what it has to offer.

“This is the largest single event that the city has hosted outside of balloon fiesta but balloon fiesta is just at one facility, this is at 21 different venues,” Manzano said.

In addition to the events, Manzano said businesses can expect a boost during the games.

“There was a study that was created to kind of generate what that impact could be and it's about $34 million,” Manzano said.

The Senior Games kick off Friday at Civic Plaza. All the events are free and open to the public.

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Updated: June 10, 2019 06:22 PM
Created: June 10, 2019 04:44 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

