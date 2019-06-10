Albuquerque prepares to host 2019 National Senior Games

“This is the largest single event that the city has hosted outside of balloon fiesta but balloon fiesta is just at one facility, this is at 21 different venues,” Manzano said.

In addition to the events, Manzano said businesses can expect a boost during the games.

“There was a study that was created to kind of generate what that impact could be and it's about $34 million,” Manzano said.

The Senior Games kick off Friday at Civic Plaza. All the events are free and open to the public.