Albuquerque Pride canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

“We understand how this impacts our community. It impacts so much of our community. We know that there are so many people out there that this is the only time they can go out and feel included, to celebrate with their chosen family and really feel like they are part of something bigger," Laberge-Esparza said. "This is the one day of the year they feel safe to do that, and we really hated to take that away but for the safety and health of the community at large it really made no other sense but to cancel the event at this time”

Laberge-Esparza promised that Pride will be back in 2021.

