Albuquerque priest reflects on burning of Notre Dame Cathedral
Hawker Vanguard
April 15, 2019 06:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The images of fire consuming Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris brought a sense of sadness to people in New Mexico.
"This is a tough," said Father Andrew Pavlak. "Notre Dame is more than just a church for some of us, its an iconic image of churches everywhere. It's a place where pilgrims come from all over the world."
Father Pavlak, has been a part of San Felipe de Neri Parish since 2016, said he has no doubt that faith will help Catholics through this troubling time.
'We are a church who understands grief, who understands loss and we are a church that is more than just her buildings," Father Pavlak said. "What the future will be is up to God and up to France and really the people of the whole world because everyone is going to pitch in, I'm sure."
Credits
Hawker Vanguard
Updated: April 15, 2019 06:37 PM
Created: April 15, 2019 06:04 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved