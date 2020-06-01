Albuquerque protests continue for third night in a row

Protesters began by marching up and down Central Avenue before cutting through UNM’s campus toward Lomas. Then, they turned around and marched back toward Central.

“While this is a movement that started in Minneapolis, we got a lot of problems right here in Albuquerque that were just kind of swept under the rug. Young people feel marginalized, and we just want to bring voice to those people,” Grady said.

As far as police reform, Grady said it's not enough and that it doesn't align with what African Americans need. He wants to see African American involvement in police oversight.

Law enforcement blocked ramps to I-25 near Central in both directions to prevent people and cars from getting on. Cars were seen traveling in one direction down Central behind a line of protesters.

Protests across the nation were prompted by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed while being taken into police custody.