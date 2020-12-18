Albuquerque providing shelter for approximately 700 homeless people a night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M- When the pandemic first hit, a big concern for the City of Albuquerque was keeping the homeless safe. Now, during the winter months, city officials are seeing a big increase in people seeking shelter.

"When we look at our system of care, the Westside Emergency Housing Center (WEHC), these three wellness motels we've established, plus our two isolation hotels--we are serving close to 700 people on any given night just in that system of care,” said Lisa Huval, the deputy director of Housing and Homelessness for the City of Albuquerque. “That pretty much almost doubles what we were serving at the Westside Emergency Housing Center last winter.”