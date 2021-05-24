Albuquerque Public Schools approves budget for upcoming year

APS is banking on federal funding to help make up for the shortfall.

“As we budget the federal stimulus funds, the next round of it, you're going to see a set aside for $45 million in that particular fund to make sure we can cover all the costs,” said Tami Coleman, chief financial officer for APS.

That means the district is not planning on making any cuts this year, but that could change if enrollment doesn’t go back up.

"If the enrollment does not bounce back as much as we need, we will have an additional problem next year,” Coleman said.

The district has to turn in its budget to the Public Education Department by Wednesday. The PED could give its approval at the end of June.