Albuquerque Public Schools to reopen Tuesday

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: January 17, 2022 01:42 PM
Created: January 17, 2022 01:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Public Schools announced Monday schools will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Officials announced that the district found ways to work around issues caused by a cyberattack.
The attack caused issues with the district's systems for taking attendance, contacting families in emergencies and assuring that students are picked up from school by authorized adults.
The cyberattack was discovered last Wednesday, Jan. 12.
All APS classes were canceled Thursday and Friday. The two missed days will be made up in May.
