Albuquerque Public Schools wrap up first week of virtual home visits

Kortsch described some positives for kids that came with the virtual change.

"[The students] like sharing their homes. They like sharing their families. They like sharing their pets, so there's a lot of pros to that. You really get to know the students in a different way. That's amazing,” said Kortsch.

Along with the pros also came a handful of cons.

"There’s a lot of unanswered questions. We're not exactly sure how everything is gonna go,” said Kortsch.

Kimberley Thomas, an APS parent, said she had issues connecting online, but had help from a teacher and IT team to get started on the virtual home visits. She said she's met with a some of her children's teachers, but has more to go next week. While her children’s schedules are in place, actual lessons aren't starting just yet.

Both Kortsch and Thomas said there are still a few kinks in the new system, but overall online learning is looking to be doable.

"APS has it down, at least my elementary school does. They seem to have it together,” said Thomas.



