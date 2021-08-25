Albuquerque ranked 247th-best real estate market in U.S. | KOB 4
Albuquerque ranked 247th-best real estate market in U.S.

Colton Shone
Updated: August 25, 2021 02:04 PM
Created: August 25, 2021 02:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque was ranked as the 247th-best real estate market in the U.S. by WalletHub

WalletHub looked at a list of home factors, such as number of new homes, median home price and job growth. 

Although the ranking is low, the housing boom is slowing down and shopping for a home will soon become more accessible. 

Colton Shone talked with area realtors and residents about the current housing situation. 


