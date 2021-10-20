Albuquerque ranked 40th-best U.S. city for soccer fans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A new WalletHub study found the Duke City is the 40th-best U.S. city for soccer fans out of 295 cities ranked.

The ranking was based on the quality of the Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, United Soccer League and Division 1 men's and women's teams, with metrics ranging from the team's popularity to their accomplishments to even the affordability of attending games and considering various personnel (e.g., coaches, players) from each city.