Albuquerque ranked 40th-best U.S. city for soccer fans

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports
Photo: Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports
Jonathan Fjeld
Created: October 20, 2021 01:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A new WalletHub study found the Duke City is the 40th-best U.S. city for soccer fans out of 295 cities ranked.
The ranking was based on the quality of the Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, United Soccer League and Division 1 men's and women's teams, with metrics ranging from the team's popularity to their accomplishments to even the affordability of attending games and considering various personnel (e.g., coaches, players) from each city.
Nearby cities Denver and Phoenix ranked 23rd and 38th, respectively. Albuquerque outranked 47th-ranked Colorado Springs, Colo., and 285th-ranked Las Cruces, N.M.
Albuquerque's New Mexico United competes for the USL championship and is home to the UNM Lobos Division 1 women's team.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company