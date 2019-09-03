Albuquerque ranked 44th for most congested city in the U.S.
Justine Lopez
September 03, 2019 07:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque is the 44th most congested city in the U.S. according to Albuquerque Business First.
In 2017, the average commute time for Burqueños was 44 minutes per day.
Cities like Indianapolis and San Antonio had similar commute times to Albuquerque.
New York City, Chicago, and San Francisco were the cities with the longest commute times.
