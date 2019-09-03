Albuquerque ranked 44th for most congested city in the U.S. | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque ranked 44th for most congested city in the U.S.

Justine Lopez
September 03, 2019 07:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque is the 44th most congested city in the U.S. according to Albuquerque Business First.

Advertisement

In 2017, the average commute time for Burqueños  was 44 minutes per day.

Cities like Indianapolis and San Antonio had similar commute times to Albuquerque.

New York City, Chicago, and San Francisco were the cities with the longest commute times.

To see the slideshow of the 25 cities with the worst traffic congestion, click here.

Credits

Justine Lopez


Updated: September 03, 2019 07:09 PM
Created: September 03, 2019 04:30 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Burglars hit NE Albuquerque animal hospital
Burglars hit NE Albuquerque animal hospital
Judge dismisses lawsuit against BCSO deputy
Judge dismisses lawsuit against BCSO deputy
Student athlete drowns at lake near Silver City
Student athlete drowns at lake near Silver City
New Mexico State fair to feature new events, festivals, rides
New Mexico State fair to feature new events, festivals, rides
Albuquerque man arrested for impersonating an FBI agent
Albuquerque man arrested for impersonating an FBI agent
Advertisement



Security guard detains man who fired gunshots outside of Dirty Bourbon
Security guard detains man who fired gunshots outside of Dirty Bourbon
One Albuquerque campaign cost the city more than $300,000
One Albuquerque campaign cost the city more than $300,000
Dust devil causes damage to a restaurant near Taos
Dust devil causes damage to a restaurant near Taos
Burglars hit NE Albuquerque animal hospital
Burglars hit NE Albuquerque animal hospital
Former New Mexican prepares for Hurricane Dorian while living in Florida
Former New Mexican prepares for Hurricane Dorian while living in Florida