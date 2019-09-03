Albuquerque ranked as one of the least expensive cities to live in | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque ranked as one of the least expensive cities to live in

Justine Lopez
September 03, 2019 06:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque placed 67th on a list of 75 U.S. cities that ranked the cost of living.

Advertisement

The cost of living was determined by looking at the costs for a one-bedroom apartment, utilities, internet, gas and food.

According to Business First, Albuquerque's low cost of living is a major selling point for attracting businesses to move to the city.

The average monthly cost of Albuquerque is $1,500.

New York City, San Francisco and San Jose were among the cities with the highest cost of living.

To view the slideshow with the complete list of cities, check out this article from Albuquerque Business First.

Credits

Justine Lopez


Updated: September 03, 2019 06:54 PM
Created: September 03, 2019 04:13 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Burglars hit NE Albuquerque animal hospital
Burglars hit NE Albuquerque animal hospital
Judge dismisses lawsuit against BCSO deputy
Judge dismisses lawsuit against BCSO deputy
Student athlete drowns at lake near Silver City
Student athlete drowns at lake near Silver City
New Mexico State fair to feature new events, festivals, rides
New Mexico State fair to feature new events, festivals, rides
Albuquerque man arrested for impersonating an FBI agent
Albuquerque man arrested for impersonating an FBI agent
Advertisement



Security guard detains man who fired gunshots outside of Dirty Bourbon
Security guard detains man who fired gunshots outside of Dirty Bourbon
One Albuquerque campaign cost the city more than $300,000
One Albuquerque campaign cost the city more than $300,000
Dust devil causes damage to a restaurant near Taos
Dust devil causes damage to a restaurant near Taos
Burglars hit NE Albuquerque animal hospital
Burglars hit NE Albuquerque animal hospital
Former New Mexican prepares for Hurricane Dorian while living in Florida
Former New Mexican prepares for Hurricane Dorian while living in Florida