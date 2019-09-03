Albuquerque ranked as one of the least expensive cities to live in
Justine Lopez
September 03, 2019 06:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque placed 67th on a list of 75 U.S. cities that ranked the cost of living.
The cost of living was determined by looking at the costs for a one-bedroom apartment, utilities, internet, gas and food.
According to Business First, Albuquerque's low cost of living is a major selling point for attracting businesses to move to the city.
The average monthly cost of Albuquerque is $1,500.
New York City, San Francisco and San Jose were among the cities with the highest cost of living.
To view the slideshow with the complete list of cities, check out this article from Albuquerque Business First.
Credits
Justine Lopez
Updated: September 03, 2019 06:54 PM
Created: September 03, 2019 04:13 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved