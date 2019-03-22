Albuquerque ranked eighth as best city for a new MLB team | KOB 4
Albuquerque ranked eighth as best city for a new MLB team

Jeffrey Gordon
March 22, 2019 06:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — From New Mexico United to the New Mexico Ice Wolves, sports franchises are flocking to the Land of Enchantment. 

On Monday, the Albuquerque Isotopes will host their MLB parent club the Colorado Rockies for an afternoon exhibition.

According to the website Stadium Talk, Albuquerque is ranked eighth on a list of cities that should have an MLB team.

"You need a pretty substantial population base, much greater than what we have here now," said Jon Traub, Isotopes general manager. "Probably at least twice of what we have here now."

The Isotopes drew about 8,000 fans per game in 2018 — that was third in the Pacific Coast League. 

"We only have about 700,000 people in this market and the fact that we draw about 600,000 fans is a tremendous, tremendous success story when it comes to professional baseball," he said.

MLB hasn't added an expansion team since the 1998 season when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Tampa Bay Devil Rays joined the big leagues.

Jeffrey Gordon


Updated: March 22, 2019 06:27 PM
Created: March 22, 2019 04:08 PM

