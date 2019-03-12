Albuquerque ranks among the most affordable cities for homeownership
Christina Rodriguez
March 12, 2019 07:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rachel Sams of Albuquerque Business First came by KOB to discuss how Albuquerque stacks up for affordable homeownership, as well as Albuquerque's best tech startups.
Here's how ABQ stacks up on how much income it takes to buy a home
According to a report from RealtyHop, owning a home in Albuquerque requires about 28 percent of a household's annual income. Compare that to Los Angeles, where 89 percent of a household's annual income goes towards homeownership.
National media company names best ABQ tech startups
The local startups were ranked based on revenue potential, leadership team, brand or product traction and competitive landscape.
