Albuquerque 'rape site': Local businesses want a long-term solution

"They've just destroyed the place," said Felicia Peterson, with One Community Auto. "There is no pride in the community, unfortunately."

Not only is the area along Southern Boulevard and Moon Street a mess, but those business owners are being held responsible.

The people who work nearby say the illegal dumping is daily. From furniture to construction equipment, it's right on their property. Not to mention the cut barbed wire and theft around their shops, too.

"All the crackheads, all the prostitutes, rubbers all over, you can run them off all day," Peterson said. "They don't care, they know they can come here to do their dirt."

John McClintic of McClintic RDM says there's more than just sex and drugs.

"Sometimes you can't drive down the road," he said. "There is so much junk and trash here. We've cleaned up dogs, cats, I mean it's nasty."

"I think we call 311 eight to 10 times a day," Peterson said. "We're lucky to get an email, three to four days later they will get back to you."

They say they're forced to spend their own money to clean it all up.

The people who dump trash are even doing it in broad daylight. McClintic said it's because they know they won't be caught.

"A guy drives by in his pickup truck full of stuff with no license plate," he said. "You know he was here just to dump his trash, right in the street."

City zoning told them it is their responsibility to keep it clean or face the consequences.

"We should we get fined because we don't have any law enforcement or city regulations that keep people from doing it," McClintic said. "We need some help."

They're desperate for solutions for that service road – that no cars should be on besides the water authority.

"I think it should be blocked off," Peterson said. "There is no positive activity going on at this street whatsoever, it's all negative."

City councilor Pat Davis recently put up streetlights to deter illegal activity at the location. Davis said it's not an option to block off the road, because of the water authority.

Davis has directed his problem response team to find long-term solutions.