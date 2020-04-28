Albuquerque realtors say housing market is booming amid pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many of us are spending a lot of time at home right now. So if there were things you didn’t like about your home before, they’re probably driving you nuts now. So you may be wondering, is it a safe time to move?

“Right now it's business as usual except that we're doing lots of virtual tours and we're having to figure out how to market properties without people necessarily coming over to the house,” Marcos Rivera, a real estate broker with Coldwell Banker Legacy, said. “Homes are still selling. In Albuquerque our sweet spot, between 200,000 and 300,000, are still selling very quick.”