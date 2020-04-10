Albuquerque rehab center being converted into facility for recovering COVID-19 patients

"I can't even describe it. Like I said, I or my friend would come see my mom every singe day," said Jennifer Brown-Shoman. "I would spend hours with her on the weekends, and I haven't been able to see her. It's indescribable."

The Department of Health said the move will help patients in and around Bernalillo County get the treatment and care necessary and give them the best possible opportunity to recover and rehabilitate from COVID-19.

The Aging and Long Term Services Department says the move means an increase in the level of care for those who are COVID-postive, while protecting those who are not.

Both departments appeared to recognize how difficult and concerning it can be for families who have loved ones at the facility.

They said they are trying to make the process as smooth as possible-- while making their health and safety a top priority.

Concerned family members will be able to call the state ombudsman line for support at 1-866-451-2901.

