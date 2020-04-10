Albuquerque rehab center being converted into facility for recovering COVID-19 patients

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque rehabilitation center for post-hospital care is being converted into a facility for COVID-19 patients who no longer need to be in the hospital.
The conversion will force Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center to discharge 54 people.
They will either be moved to their home or another facility, which will continue their care.
Several family members have expressed concerns about the movie, saying it puts their loved ones at risk.
"I can't even describe it. Like I said, I or my friend would come see my mom every singe day," said Jennifer Brown-Shoman. "I would spend hours with her on the weekends, and I haven't been able to see her. It's indescribable."
The Department of Health said the move will help patients in and around Bernalillo County get the treatment and care necessary and give them the best possible opportunity to recover and rehabilitate from COVID-19.
The Aging and Long Term Services Department says the move means an increase in the level of care for those who are COVID-postive, while protecting those who are not.
Both departments appeared to recognize how difficult and concerning it can be for families who have loved ones at the facility.
They said they are trying to make the process as smooth as possible-- while making their health and safety a top priority.
Concerned family members will be able to call the state ombudsman line for support at 1-866-451-2901.
Read a statement from the State of New Mexico regarding this decision
