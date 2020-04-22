Albuquerque rehab clinic changes how it treats people in recovery due to COVID-19

Before the pandemic started, she says about 200 clients would receive a daily methadone dose at the center to help treat their addiction to heroin or narcotic pain pills. That number has decreased to just 50 after the clinic started providing patents with a 14 day or a 28 day supply under new state and federal guidelines.

“It depends on the individual,” said Breeden. “If they’re not stable then they’re not going to receive the 14 day or 28 day. To receive 14 days, they have to be in treatment for a year and to receive the 28 days they have to be in treatment for 2 years, but now they’ve allowed us be able to identify patients who are stable enough that we feel that can receive those.”

Breeden said the clinic’s staff monitors patients and checks in on them over the phone to make sure they’re taking the methadone properly.

She said so far, the changes are going well and clients are complying with the instructions.

“At the beginning when this happened there was a lot of fear because many of them were like, if I cannot receive the medication they could relapse. And we were concerned about that too," she said.

It’s a different way to provide people in recovery with the resources they need to stay sober during these tough times for everyone.