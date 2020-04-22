Albuquerque rehab clinic changes how it treats people in recovery due to COVID-19 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque rehab clinic changes how it treats people in recovery due to COVID-19

Kai Porter
Created: April 22, 2020 10:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The coronavirus pandemic is forcing people and businesses to make some pretty big changes to maintain social distancing. It’s also changing how an Albuquerque substance abuse rehab center treating people in recovery.

Courageous Transformations near Candelaria and Carlisle treats about 400 clients for substance abuse.

Advertisement

Charlotte Breeden is the executive director of Courageous Transformations

“There’s a lot that has changed because when people first come to the clinic they dose here daily,” she said during a phone interview on Wednesday. “So we get to see them daily and get to have that interaction with them.”

Before the pandemic started, she says about 200 clients would receive a daily methadone dose at the center to help treat their addiction to heroin or narcotic pain pills. That number has decreased to just 50 after the clinic started providing patents with a 14 day or a 28 day supply under new state and federal guidelines.

“It depends on the individual,” said Breeden. “If they’re not stable then they’re not going to receive the 14 day or 28 day. To receive 14 days, they have to be in treatment for a year and to receive the 28 days they have to be in treatment for 2 years, but now they’ve allowed us be able to identify patients who are stable enough that we feel that can receive those.”

Breeden said the clinic’s staff monitors patients and checks in on them over the phone to make sure they’re taking the methadone properly.

She said so far, the changes are going well and clients are complying with the instructions.

“At the beginning when this happened there was a lot of fear because many of them were like, if I cannot receive the medication they could relapse. And we were concerned about that too," she said.

It’s a different way to provide people in recovery with the resources they need to stay sober during these tough times for everyone.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Historic Albuquerque business ransacked by thieves
Historic Albuquerque business ransacked by thieves
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plans to extend Public Health Order to May 15
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plans to extend Public Health Order to May 15
New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 139 new cases
New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 139 new cases
COVID-19-positive nursing home residents funneled into facility with history of safety violations, lawsuits
COVID-19-positive nursing home residents funneled into facility with history of safety violations, lawsuits
Police investigate homicide on Albuquerque's West Side
Police investigate homicide on Albuquerque's West Side
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plans to extend Public Health Order to May 15
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plans to extend Public Health Order to May 15
Frustrated couple jumps through hoops to receive unemployment benefits
Frustrated couple jumps through hoops to receive unemployment benefits
One year later: Postal workers, family remember postal worker who was shot and killed on his route
One year later: Postal workers, family remember postal worker who was shot and killed on his route
APD employees who were in quarantine tested negative for COVID-19
APD employees who were in quarantine tested negative for COVID-19
Albuquerque rehab clinic changes how it treats people in recovery due to COVID-19
Albuquerque rehab clinic changes how it treats people in recovery due to COVID-19