Albuquerque rehab center's conversion to COVID-19 facility taking shape

Megan Abundis
Updated: April 16, 2020 10:43 PM
Created: April 16, 2020 09:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Genesis HealthCare is converting Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center into a facility for people who test positive for COVID-19.
"This is a long-term facility that has cooperated with the state's need to separate positive individuals from long-term care," said New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel.
More than 50 people had to be discharged from the facility before the conversion could begin.
An employee, who wanted to remain anonymous, said training was taking place Thursday. The employee expected the first round of patients to be admitted Friday morning.
The goal of the facility is to assist hospitals that are inundated with coronavirus patients. State officials believes the COVID-19-only facility will allow them to provide better care for patients.
KOB 4 asked the governor's office a series of questions about the patients and the facility. The questions included:
The governor's office did not respond to KOB 4's questions.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company