Albuquerque reopens playgrounds on Father's Day Weekend

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 19, 2020 12:55 PM
Created: June 19, 2020 12:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque families will be able to return to their favorite playgrounds starting Saturday. The city is opening playgrounds after months of closure due to COVID-19.
“Our parks and playgrounds are nationally recognized for quality and accessibility, and they are a space where families and communities from all walks of life can play and enjoy time together," Mayor Tim Keller said. "This Father’s Day we’re pleased to be able to welcome folks back to our playgrounds in a safe and careful way.”
Signs will be posted at each playground reminding visitors to observe COVID-safe practices, wear masks, social distance and sanitize regularly. City officials say park workers will sanitize all playgrounds and high-tough areas on a weekly basis.
“We know our playgrounds are a favorite family spot for outdoor fun, so we’re excited to see them start to re-open along with the rest of our city," David Simon, Director of Parks and Recreation, said. "To help us keep them open, we’re reminding everyone to stay safe while you play, wear masks, and keep your distance to at least six feet.”
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company