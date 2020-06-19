Albuquerque reopens playgrounds on Father's Day Weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque families will be able to return to their favorite playgrounds starting Saturday. The city is opening playgrounds after months of closure due to COVID-19.

“Our parks and playgrounds are nationally recognized for quality and accessibility, and they are a space where families and communities from all walks of life can play and enjoy time together," Mayor Tim Keller said. "This Father’s Day we’re pleased to be able to welcome folks back to our playgrounds in a safe and careful way.”