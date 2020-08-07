Albuquerque research institute to begin human trials for COVID-19 vaccine | KOB 4
Albuquerque research institute to begin human trials for COVID-19 vaccine

Albuquerque research institute to begin human trials for COVID-19 vaccine

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 07, 2020 01:24 PM
Created: August 07, 2020 12:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque research institute MedPharmics is partnering with AstraZeneca and Oxford University to begin human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

The study is planned to begin in August with the goal of signing up 340 participants. Officials said people over the age of 18, who are healthy or medically stable, are welcome to participate. Participants will have a 2 in 3 chance of receiving the vaccine and a 1 in 3 chance of receiving a placebo. 

People cannot participate in the study if:

  • they have had a COVID-19 infection previously.
  • are on medications that can affect the immune system. 
  • have a history of a severe reaction to any previous vaccine. 

The study will last two years where participants will have seven routine visits with MedPharmics and blood will be drawn at each visit. The vaccine will be administered in two injections, one month apart.  

Officials said trial participants will be seen and evaluated if they should develop symptoms of COVID-19. If women would like to participate, they must agree to use birth control during the 28 days before the first injection and for 60 days after the second injection.

Those who participate will be compensated for time and travel. 

To contact MedPharmics about participating in the study, call (505) 243-1627. 


