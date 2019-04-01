Albuquerque residents can face $250 fine for failing to remove weeds from property
Ryan Laughlin
April 01, 2019 05:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It's Tom O'Keefe's first spring in Albuquerque, and he said he's noticed a lot of weeds popping up.
“When we go walking, like down Matthew, or Candelaria or along the ditch, the weeds are just out of control,” O'Keefe said.
Property owners are responsible for removing weeds from their property, all the way to the curb including the sidewalk.
According to the city ordinance, weeds over four inches should be removed.
People who don’t follow the ordinance can be fined $250 dollars.
In addition to residents taking care of their weeds, the Code Enforcement Division of the Planning Department also removes weeds around Albuquerque.
